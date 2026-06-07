SIR must cover every eligible citizen: Chief Election Commissioner

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Dharamsala on Friday on a four-day visit to Kangra and Chamba districts to review various election-related activities and interact with election officials at different levels.

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On the first day of his visit, the CEC held an extensive interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors and election personnel at Dharamkot near Dharamsala. Kumar described BLOs and their supervisors as the backbone of the electoral system and underscored their crucial role in maintaining the accuracy, credibility and inclusiveness of electoral rolls. He stressed the importance of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and directed officials to ensure that every eligible citizen is reached during the campaign. The CEC emphasised the need to identify and register all eligible voters whose names may not yet be included in the electoral rolls.

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