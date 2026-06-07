icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / SIR must cover every eligible citizen: Chief Election Commissioner

SIR must cover every eligible citizen: Chief Election Commissioner

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:15 AM Jun 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Gyanesh Kumar arrived in Dharamsala on Friday on a four-day visit to Kangra and Chamba districts to review various election-related activities and interact with election officials at different levels.

Advertisement

On the first day of his visit, the CEC held an extensive interaction with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors and election personnel at Dharamkot near Dharamsala. Kumar described BLOs and their supervisors as the backbone of the electoral system and underscored their crucial role in maintaining the accuracy, credibility and inclusiveness of electoral rolls. He stressed the importance of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and directed officials to ensure that every eligible citizen is reached during the campaign. The CEC emphasised the need to identify and register all eligible voters whose names may not yet be included in the electoral rolls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts