Sirmaur Congress general secretary joins BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

Harpreet Singh Rattan, Congress general secretary of Sirmaur, joined the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in New Delhi today.

Meanwhile, on the last leg of its campaign, the BJP last night launched a 15-second video on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The video touches upon 20 points, including past achievements and promises made in the manifesto.

BJP state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon claimed the campaign was a hit on social media. He said, “Smaller the campaign, bigger the impact.” The campaign “Naya rivaz banayenge, phir BJP layenge” revolves around roads, surgical strike, special status to HP, eight lakh jobs, Rs 500 crore for homestays and a scooty to college girls.

#BJP #Congress #facebook #jp nadda #Shimla #Sirmaur #social media #twitter #YouTube