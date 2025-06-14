DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sirmaur DC issues prohibitory orders in view of communal tension in Majra area of Paonta Sahib

Sirmaur DC issues prohibitory orders in view of communal tension in Majra area of Paonta Sahib

The orders were issued as an irate crowd gathered to protest after a boy and a girl eloped from the area
article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:27 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sirmaur SP Nishchit Negi tries to pacify people in the Majra area of Paonta Sahib on Friday.
Advertisement

In view of communal tension prevailing in the Majra area of Paonta Sahib after a minor boy from the minority community and a girl eloped, Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur issued prohibitory orders in areas falling under the Majra police station late on Friday night.

Advertisement

As per the directions, areas like Majra, Malion, Fatehpur, Misserwala and Majra have been identified as vulnerable after an irate crowd gathered at Kiratpur area and threatened to hold a protest.

Since this could precipitate into a law and order situation by assuming a communal colour, District Magistrate Priyanka prohibited the assembly of five or more people publicly without permission.

Advertisement

Further, carrying lethal weapons and arms including sticks, daggers, swords, pick axe, shovels, etc has also been banned. Holding public rally, procession or demonstration, including hunger strike, and sloganeering has also been barred. Those violating the orders would be penalised as per Section 233 of the BNSS.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts