Sirmaur DC issues prohibitory orders in view of communal tension in Majra area of Paonta Sahib

In view of communal tension prevailing in the Majra area of Paonta Sahib after a minor boy from the minority community and a girl eloped, Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur issued prohibitory orders in areas falling under the Majra police station late on Friday night.

As per the directions, areas like Majra, Malion, Fatehpur, Misserwala and Majra have been identified as vulnerable after an irate crowd gathered at Kiratpur area and threatened to hold a protest.

Since this could precipitate into a law and order situation by assuming a communal colour, District Magistrate Priyanka prohibited the assembly of five or more people publicly without permission.

Further, carrying lethal weapons and arms including sticks, daggers, swords, pick axe, shovels, etc has also been banned. Holding public rally, procession or demonstration, including hunger strike, and sloganeering has also been barred. Those violating the orders would be penalised as per Section 233 of the BNSS.