Sirmaur dist court to hold Lok Adalat on March 14

Sirmaur dist court to hold Lok Adalat on March 14

Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 07:46 AM Feb 24, 2026 IST
A National Lok Adalat will be organised at the District and Sessions Court complex in Sirmaur on March 14. The information was shared by District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Sirmaur Chairman and District and Sessions Judge Yogesh Jaswal.

He stated that both pre-litigation matters and pending court cases would be taken up during the Lok Adalat. Cases related to banks, labour disputes, electricity and water bills, motor accident claims and matrimonial disputes would be considered for settlement. Litigants whose cases are pending before courts under these categories may have their matters listed for resolution through mutual compromise.

Judge Jaswal further said that individuals whose disputes are not yet pending before any court but fall within the specified categories may also apply for pre-litigation settlement to obtain a decision based on mutual agreement.

He added that any person seeking free legal aid or advice may contact the District Legal Services Authority, Sirmaur, through the toll-free helpline number 15100. Assistance is also available at the office of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, DLSA Sirmaur, at 01702-224527.

For sub-divisional assistance, individuals may contact the Sub-Divisional Legal Services Committees at Nahan (01702-224527), Paonta Sahib (01702-222179), Rajgarh (01799-221377) and Shillai (01704-292531). Complaints and queries may also be sent via email at secy-dlsa-sir-hp@gov.in. Applicants may submit grievances online through the official website of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

