DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sirmaur district achieves 100% tap water coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission

Sirmaur district achieves 100% tap water coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission

1.22 lakh households provided tap connections; 38 water supply schemes still under implementation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Nahan, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Sirmaur district has achieved 100 per cent coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with 1,21,917 households now provided drinking water through tap connections, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) Committee at the DC office, Verma stressed the need to protect and maintain traditional water sources in rural areas despite the achievement under the mission.

Advertisement

She directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of traditional water sources, describing them as an integral part of the rural environment.

Advertisement

The meeting was informed that 237 schemes had been sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district. Of these, 199 had been physically completed and 164 financially completed, while 38 schemes were currently under progress.

Verma directed officials to urgently address drinking water shortages in affected areas and resolve water supply issues in schools and anganwadi centres. She said ensuring access to clean drinking water for every person should remain a priority.

Advertisement

Water quality monitoring was also reviewed. Officials said 8,091 water samples had been tested so far during 2026-27 at the district’s five water-testing laboratories, including 3,505 chemical and 4,586 bacteriological tests. During the previous financial year, 6,175 chemical and 14,126 bacteriological tests were conducted.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to continue regular testing of water supplied through various schemes and take immediate corrective measures wherever deficiencies in quality are detected.

Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Deva Nand Pundir presented the agenda and briefed the committee about departmental activities. He said tap water was being supplied to 1,590 schools across the district.

Under the Nal Jal Mitra programme, 119 candidates have also been trained at ITIs as water guards, multipurpose workers, para-PIOs and para-fitters to strengthen local manpower for the operation and maintenance of rural water supply systems.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts