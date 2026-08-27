Sirmaur district achieves 100% tap water coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission

Sirmaur district has achieved 100 per cent coverage under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with 1,21,917 households now provided drinking water through tap connections, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting of the District Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) Committee at the DC office, Verma stressed the need to protect and maintain traditional water sources in rural areas despite the achievement under the mission.

Advertisement

She directed the Jal Shakti Department to ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of traditional water sources, describing them as an integral part of the rural environment.

Advertisement

The meeting was informed that 237 schemes had been sanctioned under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the district. Of these, 199 had been physically completed and 164 financially completed, while 38 schemes were currently under progress.

Verma directed officials to urgently address drinking water shortages in affected areas and resolve water supply issues in schools and anganwadi centres. She said ensuring access to clean drinking water for every person should remain a priority.

Advertisement

Water quality monitoring was also reviewed. Officials said 8,091 water samples had been tested so far during 2026-27 at the district’s five water-testing laboratories, including 3,505 chemical and 4,586 bacteriological tests. During the previous financial year, 6,175 chemical and 14,126 bacteriological tests were conducted.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to continue regular testing of water supplied through various schemes and take immediate corrective measures wherever deficiencies in quality are detected.

Executive Engineer, Jal Shakti, Deva Nand Pundir presented the agenda and briefed the committee about departmental activities. He said tap water was being supplied to 1,590 schools across the district.

Under the Nal Jal Mitra programme, 119 candidates have also been trained at ITIs as water guards, multipurpose workers, para-PIOs and para-fitters to strengthen local manpower for the operation and maintenance of rural water supply systems.