Sirmaur DM imposes fresh traffic curbs, marks no-parking zones

As per the orders, no-parking restrictions will apply to several busy stretches, including the road from the Peepal tree near Shamsher Government Senior Secondary School to Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College crossing via the Old Degree College road. Both sides of the road opposite Delhi Gate, the area around the Housing Board Colony Park, Valmiki Chowk, the Municipal Council road near Foundry Quarters and the stretch from the Judge's residence near Nahan Foundry to Naya Bazaar have also been brought under the restrictions.

Other designated no-parking areas include Govindgarh and the adjoining Municipal Council residential colony, Hill View Colony and Kumhar Gali, from Gaura Bhawan to Pratap Bhawan, the SDM's residence. The road from Hot Bite Shop to RP-1 Post and the area near the electricity transformer at the entrance to the Cantonment Chowk, including shops opposite it, have also been declared no-parking zones. The Municipal Council has been directed to mark a white line along the stretch from the specified point to Hot Bite Shop.

The area around the Shaheed Smarak, including the stretch from the liquor shop near the memorial towards the SFDA Hall, will also remain a no-parking zone, except for the yellow-line parking area marked by the Municipal Council. The area behind the SP office up to the HRTC Workshop Chowk has also been brought under the restrictions. School buses arriving from Gunnu Ghat will not be allowed to turn at the Yashwant Chowk.

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The road from the SP's residence through Rani Tal's small gate to Gaura Bhawan has also been declared a no-parking zone, with the yellow-line section reserved for loading and unloading. Parking permissions previously granted to specific vehicles on the stretch from the RTO charging station to RP-3 Post have been withdrawn.

The administration has also introduced one-way traffic arrangements on two routes. The road from the SP's residence through Rani Tal's small gate to Gaura Bhawan, and the stretch from the Naya Bazaar intersection near the Federation Ration Depot to the Traffic Police Post near Cooperative Bank, will remain one-way, except for two-wheelers.

The bus stand-Yashwant Chowk road towards the Shimla road, via Gunnu Ghat will be one-way exclusively for heavy vehicles.

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In another major restriction, the movement of private vehicles and two-wheelers will be prohibited on three busy market stretches during specified hours. These include Gunnu Ghat to Bada Chowk, Delhi Gate to Bada Chowk and the road passing through the middle of Bada Bazaar from the bus stand towards Himachal Hotel. The restrictions will remain in force from 4 pm to 9 pm between April and October and from 4 pm to 8 pm between November and March.

To facilitate commuters and local residents, the administration has also earmarked alternative parking spaces. Mehlat Ki Ghati, beyond Hotel Regency, has been designated as a yellow-line parking zone for two-wheelers and three to four taxis, subject to applicable parking charges. The rooftop of the community building in Govindgarh will be available for two-wheelers belonging to local shopkeepers.

The road opposite IDBI Bank, leading towards the old BDO office building up to the shops of Ashok Kumar and Atul Kumar, has been designated for two-wheelers. Parking for two-wheelers and light vehicles has also been earmarked near the Deputy Commissioner's Office, along the stretch from the Forest Conservator's Office to the electricity pole towards the Deputy Commissioner's Office main gate and behind the Kali Sthan Temple along the park wall.

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The maximum halting time for buses at the Delhi Gate bus stop has been fixed at five minutes, with space for only two buses at a time. Near Punjab National Bank, only one bus will be allowed to halt at a time.

The District Magistrate has directed strict compliance with revised traffic arrangements and warned that violations will invite legal action.