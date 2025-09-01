DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sirmaur drowns in deluge: Landslide buries home, livestock; roads cut off, crops destroyed

Sirmaur drowns in deluge: Landslide buries home, livestock; roads cut off, crops destroyed

A house and cowshed disappeared under mounds of mud and boulders as a landslide hit Chauras village of Nauhradhar.
article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 04:58 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A house and cowshed disappeared under mounds of mud and boulders as a landslide hit Chauras village of Nauhradhar.
Advertisement

Torrential rain pounding Sirmaur for the last two days has transformed the quiet valleys into scenes of devastation. Hillsides have crumbled, rivers have swollen and daily life has been disrupted.

Advertisement

A house and cowshed disappeared under mounds of mud and boulders as a landslide hit Chauras village of Nauhradhar. Sheela Devi, wife of Mohan Lal, and eight cattle were buried alive under the debris. Officials offered Rs 25,000 in emergency relief to those affected.

Across the district, roads stand broken and blocked. The lifeline Paonta Sahib-Shillai-Gumma national highway 707 is also buried near Kacchi Dang, while the Nahan-Sarahan-Kumarhatti-Shimla route has turned treacherous at several points.

Advertisement

“It feels like we are cut off from the world,” said a stranded passenger at Gandhi Gram. The Public Works Department has counted more than 145 roads rendered impassable. Though work is ongoing, over 40 Himachal Roadways buses remain trapped.

Near Bhureshwar Mahadev temple, villagers reported the thunderclap of a cloudburst that swelled streams. In Narag, a car vanished into a raging nullah. In the plains, the Giri river rose and engineers at Jaiton barrage were forced to throw open seven floodgates.

Advertisement

“The water level was rising every minute. If we hadn’t opened the gates, the structure itself could have been in danger,” a worker explained. The opening of floodgates has now placed low-lying settlements under the looming threat of floods, while both the Giri and Yamuna rivers in Paonta Sahib surge close to danger marks.

In Bangran village, panic took hold as the river gnawed away at the land near the bridge. Administration teams evacuated over 50 people to safety. The river tore into the Lift Irrigation Scheme, swallowing pumps, pipes and infrastructure. “Years of work have been washed away in a single night,” lamented a villager.

The damage has even seeped into classrooms. In Chandog, the Anganwadi Centre collapsed. The nearby primary school fared no better, with floodwaters invading its walls.

Maize and paddy crops, just weeks from harvest, lie flattened under sheets of water and sludge. In hamlets across Pachhad and Renuka, villagers say that losses that may take years to recover.

Authorities have appealed for caution, urging residents to stay away from swollen rivers and unstable slopes.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts