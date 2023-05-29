Sirmaur Forest Dept seeks Rs 38L for elephant protection

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 28

The Sirmaur Forest Department has sought Rs 38.50 lakh from the government under the Project Elephant to protect these big animals coming to Colonel Sher Jung National Park, Simbalbara in Paonta Sahib, and the forest areas of Nahan from neighbouring Uttarakhand.

This will enable the Sirmaur Forest Department to undertake various measures to protect elephants. Since the arrival of elephants in the area is a recent phenomenon, cases of conflict between humans and elephants are beginning to come to light.

This is the first such project in the area under which funds have been sought from the government.

“A sum of Rs 23.10 lakh has been sought from the Central Government while Rs 15.40 lakh has been sought from the state government under the Project Elephant to protect these animals,” says Saurabh Jakhar, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Nahan.

“Two ranges of the Nahan forest division (Nahan and Kolar) are vulnerable to such conflicts due to the migration of elephants from nearby Uttarakhand forests. The elephants have damaged village farmlands. To tackle this conflict, the local youth can be engaged to drive back these animals into forests with the help of anti-depredation teams,” the DFO says.

Other measures like digging trenches can also help avert such conflicts. “As elephants raid crop fields, the creation of trenches will help address this problem,” he adds.

Tackling conflict