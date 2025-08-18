Sirmaur gears up for Shri Mahamaya Bala Sundari Ashwin Navratra Fair

The famed Shri Mahamaya Bala Sundari Ashwin Navratra Fair — to be held at Trilokpur in Sirmaur district from September 22 to October 7 — is expected to draw devotees from across northern India.

Advertisement

In this regard, preparations for the event were reviewed in a recently held meeting chaired by the Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner and the commissioner of the Trilokpur Temple Trust, Priyanka Verma.

Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki was among the attendees of the meeting.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner said the temple trust was committed to providing every possible facility to the pilgrims visiting the fair.

She directed officials of the Public Works Department to ensure timely repair of the main Kala Amb-Trilokpur road, along with all other approach routes to the temple. She instructed officials of the temple trust and the government departments concerned to strictly adhere to the decisions taken during the meeting to ensure the smooth and successful conduct of the fair.

Advertisement

For efficient management, the Nahan SDM will serve as the chief fair officer, Nahan Tehsildar as the fair officer, and the Nahan DSP as the police officer.

The fair area will be divided into four sectors, each supervised by a duty magistrate and a police officer.

To enhance security, CCTV cameras will be installed; and adequate police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order, and regulate traffic.

Home Guard personnel and private security staff will also be engaged on a temporary basis in this regard.

Traffic management plans are being chalked out keeping in mind that area residents do not face any inconvenience.

The meeting also discussed sanitation measures for fair, traffic control from Kala Amb to Trilokpur, establishment of information centres, provision of emergency and health services, food safety, availability of clean drinking water, decoration and electrification of the fairgrounds, transportation facilities, parking arrangements, and disaster management.

It was decided during the meeting that community feasts (‘bhandaras’) will be allowed only at designated locations. The meeting also reviewed income, expenditure, and various activities of the temple trust, with Rajeev Sankhyan, the joint commissioner of the Trilokpur Temple Trust and the Nahan SDM, presenting the agenda items.