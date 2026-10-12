Sirmaur health blocks top state in HPV vaccination

The Dhagera and Shillai health blocks of Sirmaur district have secured the first and second positions, respectively, in Himachal Pradesh in a special Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign aimed at protecting adolescent girls against cervical cancer.

The Shillai block achieved 103 per cent of its target by vaccinating 513 girls against the target of 490. In recognition of its performance, the team received a trophy and certificate from senior health officials at Hotel Radisson, Shimla. Those present included Secretary (Health) Ashish Singhmar, National Health Mission (NHM) Managing Director Pradeep Thakur and Director of Health Services Dr Gopal Berry. Block Medical Officer (BMO), Shillai, Dr Ajay Deol said the achievement was the result of coordinated efforts by Community Health Officers (CHOs), health workers and supervisors, who worked diligently to ensure that eligible girls received the vaccine.

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The HPV vaccine protects against infections caused by the Human Papillomavirus, certain types of which can cause cervical cancer. The special campaign was launched by the Government of India and the NHM, Himachal Pradesh, to strengthen preventive healthcare and protect adolescent girls against the disease through timely immunisation.

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Congratulating the health teams, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Sirmaur, Dr Rakesh Pratap said, “This achievement reflects the dedication of our frontline health workers and their commitment to protecting the health of adolescent girls. Such efforts will help strengthen preventive healthcare and encourage wider participation in vaccination campaigns.”

The Dhagera health block topped the state by vaccinating 855 girls against its target of 756, achieving 115 per cent coverage. Shillai secured the second position with 103 per cent coverage.

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Officiating BMO, Dhagera, Dr Chavi Bansal said, “The achievement reflects the tireless efforts of our health teams and their commitment to protecting girls from cervical cancer through timely vaccination.”

Dr Deol said the recognition would encourage health staff to continue their efforts to improve vaccination coverage and strengthen preventive healthcare services. The state-level recognition is also aimed at motivating other health blocks to improve their performance in government-led immunisation campaigns.