Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sirmaur Kabaddi League concludes at Paonta Sahib; Ladi Yodha clinch title

Sirmaur Kabaddi League concludes at Paonta Sahib; Ladi Yodha clinch title

Industries Minister highlights role of sports as key to youth development, drug-free society

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 09:27 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Players during a match of the Sirmaur Kabaddi League in Paonta Sahib.
Industries, Parliamentary Affairs and Labour & Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Sunday evening attended the closing ceremony of the Sirmaur Kabaddi League at Paonta Sahib as the chief guest. Congratulating the organisers and participants, the minister said such competitions provide an effective platform for young players to showcase their talent.

Chauhan underlined the vital role of sports in overall physical, mental and personality development. He said active participation in sports helps channelise youthful energy in a positive direction and protects young people from social evils. He said Himachal Pradesh has produced several players who have brought laurels to the state and the country at national and international levels. Expressing pride, he highlighted that four girls from the Shillai Assembly constituency recently won gold medals at an international-level kabaddi competition. He added that the government is providing incentives to meritorious players and simultaneously developing sports infrastructure in line with international standards.

Chauhan said the prize money for medal winners at international events has been significantly enhanced. During the last year, around Rs 17.50 crore was distributed as cash awards to athletes who won medals or represented the country in events such as the Paralympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Cups. The government is also offering reservation in government jobs to sportspersons.

District Kabaddi Association president Kuldeep Rana informed that the Sirmaur Kabaddi League was held from February 6 to 8 at the Ramlila Ground, Paonta Sahib, with eight district teams participating. The winner received Rs 2 lakh and the runner-up Rs 1 lakh. Ladi Yodha emerged champions, defeating Giripar Warriors in the final. He added that the minister also announced Rs 51,000 from his discretionary fund for the event.


