Sirmaur man held for ‘blackmailing’ girl

One person has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing a 20-year-old girl by attempting to illegally post her private videos on social media platforms. The accused has been identified as Ankush Chauhan (21), a resident of Sirmaur district and at present residing in Shimla. According to the police, Chauhan was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, who alleged that the accused had been blackmailing her by capturing unauthorised screen recordings of her private videos. She alleged that Chauhan had also attempted to upload these videos on various websites and social media platforms. The police conducted a technical investigation, nabbed Chauhan and seized his mobile phone.

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SSP, Shimla, Gaurav Singh said that a case under Sections 78 and 351(2) of the BNS and Section 67(A) of the IT Act had been registered at the Women’s Police Station at BCS and an investigation was going on.

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