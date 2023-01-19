Sirmaur man killed as car falls into gorge

Shimla, January 18
One person died and two sustained minor injuries after a car fell into a gorge in Nahol area in Shimla’s Fagu on Tuesday, as per the official release.
Four persons were present in the car at the time of the incident. One among them is reported safe.
According to the state’s Emergency Operation Centre release, a car from Haryana fell 150-200 metres down into a deep gorge.
The deceased has been identified as 57-year-old Surat Ram who was a resident of Sirmaur district.
The other two injured were shifted to a civil hospital for medical assistance. Police have registered a case into the matter. Further details are awaited.
