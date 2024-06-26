Sirmaur mulls industrial disaster response

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 25

The Sirmaur District Disaster Management Authority today organised a one-day workshop at the District Council Hall to address the handling of the industrial disasters. The workshop was presided over by Additional District Magistrate LR Verma and saw the participation of members of the district-level disaster management committee, industrialists and representatives from self-help groups.

Chairing the workshop, Verma highlighted the vulnerability of the Kala Amb area to disasters, given the large-scale production of chemicals, flammable materials and airborne chemical products in the region. He added that the government has developed an industrial disaster management plan to mitigate potential loss of life and property in case of any accidents. He also stressed the necessity for all industries to have their own disaster management plans.

Verma elaborated on the coordination established under the industrial disaster management plan between industries, the administration, local bodies, community organisations, youth clubs and NGOs.

The workshop aimed to ensure that response teams are fully aware of their responsibilities, to streamline communication and minimise response times. Verma called for all departments to collaborate efficiently and responsibly during emergencies. He directed that mock drills should be conducted periodically in high-risk industries and that disaster safety equipment should be inspected regularly to ensure functionality during emergencies. Industrialists were encouraged to coordinate with local panchayats, NGOs, volunteers and youth clubs.

Anuradha Bhardwaj, programme manager and spokesperson for Doers, a Shimla-based NGO, provided comprehensive information on managing industrial disasters. She detailed preparations for earthquakes, chemical spills, fires and natural disasters. She said industries should prominently display information such as route maps, building plans, exit doors, signage, emergency lights, and emergency contact numbers to facilitate quick response during emergencies.

Rajan Sharma of the Sirmaur District Disaster Management Authority, provided information on different types of industrial disasters and shared emergency contact numbers for the district.

Personnel from the Himachal Home Guard and Nahan Fire Department demonstrated firefighting techniques, first aid and search and rescue operations. Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan concluded the workshop by emphasising the importance of internal coordination among stakeholders to manage disasters until external help arrives.

