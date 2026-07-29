DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sirmaur police step up security as Kanwar Yatra begins on July 30

Sirmaur police step up security as Kanwar Yatra begins on July 30

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 08:07 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Kanwar Yatra 2026 is set to begin on July 30.
Advertisement

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place by Sirmaur Police for the Kanwar Yatra starting Thursday, with thousands of devotees from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states expected to pass through the district en route to Haridwar.

Advertisement

According to the district police, adequate security personnel will be deployed at sensitive locations, including Gobindghat, Behral Barrier, Sahibzada Baba Ajit Singh Chowk (Bhupur), the New Yamuna Bridge and other key transit points. Round-the-clock patrolling, regular checking at barriers and continuous traffic monitoring will be carried out to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims. Coordination with the Uttarakhand Police has also been strengthened to facilitate seamless management of the pilgrimage.

Advertisement

The police have requested organisers of langars and temporary rest camps to set up their facilities at a safe distance from the road and only on the left side to avoid traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

Advertisement

Meat vendors located along National Highway 7 have also been requested not to display meat outside their shops during the pilgrimage period.

Devotees have been advised to strictly follow traffic regulations, walk on the left side of the road during the pilgrimage and refrain from paying attention to rumours or engaging in disputes. The police have urged the public to immediately report any emergency or suspicious activity to the nearest police station or the District Police Control Room at 01702-222223.

Advertisement

“The safety and convenience of every pilgrim is our highest priority. Comprehensive security and traffic management arrangements have been made across the district in coordination with the Uttarakhand Police. We appeal to all devotees and local residents to cooperate with the police, follow traffic regulations and immediately report any suspicious activity so that the Kanwar Yatra is conducted peacefully and safely,” said Nishchint Singh Negi, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts