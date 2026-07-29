Sirmaur police step up security as Kanwar Yatra begins on July 30

Extensive security arrangements have been put in place by Sirmaur Police for the Kanwar Yatra starting Thursday, with thousands of devotees from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states expected to pass through the district en route to Haridwar.

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According to the district police, adequate security personnel will be deployed at sensitive locations, including Gobindghat, Behral Barrier, Sahibzada Baba Ajit Singh Chowk (Bhupur), the New Yamuna Bridge and other key transit points. Round-the-clock patrolling, regular checking at barriers and continuous traffic monitoring will be carried out to ensure the smooth movement of pilgrims. Coordination with the Uttarakhand Police has also been strengthened to facilitate seamless management of the pilgrimage.

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The police have requested organisers of langars and temporary rest camps to set up their facilities at a safe distance from the road and only on the left side to avoid traffic congestion and ensure public safety.

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Meat vendors located along National Highway 7 have also been requested not to display meat outside their shops during the pilgrimage period.

Devotees have been advised to strictly follow traffic regulations, walk on the left side of the road during the pilgrimage and refrain from paying attention to rumours or engaging in disputes. The police have urged the public to immediately report any emergency or suspicious activity to the nearest police station or the District Police Control Room at 01702-222223.

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“The safety and convenience of every pilgrim is our highest priority. Comprehensive security and traffic management arrangements have been made across the district in coordination with the Uttarakhand Police. We appeal to all devotees and local residents to cooperate with the police, follow traffic regulations and immediately report any suspicious activity so that the Kanwar Yatra is conducted peacefully and safely,” said Nishchint Singh Negi, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur.