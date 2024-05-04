Sirmaur reviews poll readiness

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 3

In view of the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta today chaired a meeting with all district nodal officers to strategise and coordinate efforts for a successful polling process.

The meeting addressed several key operational aspects, including transport arrangements for polling officers. The DC directed the Regional Transport Officer to ensure that vehicles were provided to facilitate the movement of polling officers to their designated polling booths on the polling day. To enhance voter experience, Khimta instructed election officers to provide waiting room facilities at all polling stations and ensure signboards to guide voters effectively.

Recognising the importance of medical support during elections, the Chief Medical Officer was tasked with deploying ASHA workers equipped with first-aid kits at polling stations.

During the meeting, Khimta talked about the critical dates and procedures leading to the elections. The notification for the Lok Sabha elections would be issued on May 7, with the nomination process open until May 14. The scrutiny of the nominations would take place on May 15, followed by the last date for withdrawal of nominations on May 17.

Highlighting the importance of randomisation for transparent elections, the second level of randomisation was scheduled for May 16. Officials were instructed to prioritise the training of micro-observers and counting officials to ensure the accuracy and integrity of the electoral process.

The meeting also delved into the comprehensive deployment of police personnel across polling stations to maintain law and order.

Additional District Magistrate LR Verma, Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan, Nahan SDM Salim Azam and Tehsildar Election Mohinder Thakur, among others were present.

