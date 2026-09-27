Sirmaur steps up youth engagement initiatives

The second meeting of the District Advisory Committee on youth programmes under My Bharat Sirmaur was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ekta Kapta.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various youth-oriented programmes conducted during the last quarter, including the Future Leadership Bootcamp, Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) Quiz, National Youth Volunteer Training, Seva Pakhwada, Nasha Mukt Yuva district-level competitions and activities organised on National Sports Day.

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The committee also discussed upcoming programmes, including Vande Mataram camps, the cultural phase of VBYLD, block-and district-level sports activities and inter-district youth exchange programmes.

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The ADM directed all concerned departments to ensure better inter-departmental coordination and convergence with My Bharat initiatives so that more youngsters could benefit from opportunities for participation, leadership and personality development.

Emphasis was also laid on upcoming experiential learning programmes for My Bharat volunteers. The departments were urged to provide necessary support and practical learning opportunities to volunteers, enabling them to understand the functioning of various government schemes, programmes and departmental initiatives.