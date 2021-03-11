Sirmaur, Una triumph in basketball meet

Nurpur, August 14
The four-day 43rd state-level Senior Basketball Championship concluded at the Atal Indoor stadium, Dharamsala, today. In the women’s category, Sirmaur district lifted the championship while Una’s men team emerged victorious in their division. DAV College, Kangra, and Mandi district were runner-up in women’s and men’s category, respectively.
As many as 25 teams comprising 300 players from all districts of the state participated in it. Forest, Youth Services and Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania exhorted the players to shine at national and international events.
