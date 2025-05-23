DT
PT
Sirmaur's education revolution: English for all

Sirmaur’s education revolution: English for all

Govt introduced English-medium instruction from Classes I to V in 1,011 primary schools
article_Author
Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 23, 2025 IST
The ambitious initiative is benefiting approximately 28,500 students.
In a major stride towards elevating the quality of education, the state government has introduced English-medium instruction from Classes I to V in 1,011 government primary schools across the Sirmaur district. This ambitious initiative is currently benefiting approximately 28,500 students.

Rajeev Thakur, Deputy Director of Elementary Education, Sirmaur, shared that under the new policy, English has been introduced as the medium of instruction starting from the current academic session, beginning with Class I. “The move aims to improve students’ command over English alongside other subjects, thereby enhancing both their confidence and learning outcomes,” he said.

Thakur further noted that a key motivation behind the shift is to address the waning interest of parents in government schools. Since the transition to English-medium instruction, the district has already seen a noticeable uptick in admissions. Coupled with ongoing government support in the form of free uniforms and mid-day meals, the initiative makes education more accessible and attractive for families.

Sirmaur district boasts a robust teaching workforce to support the transition. Currently, the elementary education system includes 108 Centre Head Teachers, 165 Head Teachers and 1,672 Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers, all working to deliver quality education to students from Class I to V. The emphasis remains on enhancing educational standards through better coordination of physical and human resources.

The initiative has been widely welcomed by parents across the district. Babita, a resident of Nahan, expressed her gratitude for the new policy. Her child, a Class I student at Government Primary School, Cantt Nahan, is now learning in English. “It’s a great opportunity for our children,” she said.

Sarita Sharma, also from Nahan, enrolled her son Aarav Sharma in Cantt School specifically because of the English-medium curriculum. “It’s a great step by the government and I thank them for this thoughtful move,” she said.

Mamta, a resident of Valmiki Basti near Kaccha Tank, Nahan, shared that her daughter Rishika is already reaping the benefits of the new instruction medium and the other facilities offered by the government.

Ramkundi, from Dhansara Dhamala, also praised the initiative. Her two children attend Cantt School — her daughter in UKG and her son in Class I. “The introduction of English-medium education is a welcome change. I’m truly thankful,” she said.

