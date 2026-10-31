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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sirmaur’s Nohradhar gets Rs 6.92-crore health centre; will benefit 50K villagers

Sirmaur’s Nohradhar gets Rs 6.92-crore health centre; will benefit 50K villagers

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:25 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu inaugurates a Community Health Centre building at Nohradhar in Sirmaur district on Friday.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually inaugurated a newly constructed Community Health Centre (CHC) building at Nohradhar in the Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district on Friday. Built at a cost of Rs 6.92 crore, the six-bed facility is expected to improve access to healthcare for the residents of remote areas.

Sukhu, while virtually addressing a gathering, said that the new health centre would benefit around 50,000 people of 20 panchayats and 47 villages in the area. It would provide round-the-clock healthcare services, reducing the need for residents to travel long distances to access medical facilities.

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He said that two Medical Officers and a Staff Nurse had already been posted at the health centre to ensure the delivery of healthcare services. The facility would help address the immediate medical needs of the local population and provide timely treatment near their homes.

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Sukhu said that the healthcare sector had remained neglected during the tenure of the previous BJP government and hospitals functioned with only 35 per cent of their sanctioned manpower. The government aimed to increase the staff strength in health institutions to more than 70 per cent by March 31, 2027, he added.

He said that the government was strengthening medical colleges and hospitals and health centres to improve healthcare delivery across the state.

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Sukhu said that the government was also focusing on strengthening the rural economy and improving educational infrastructure. He announced that the affiliation of Government Senior Secondary School, Sangrah, with the CBSE would be sought to provide quality education to students near their homes.

He assured the gathering that a proposal for the establishment of a milk chilling plant with a capacity of 5,000 litres per day in the area would be considered.

Local MLA and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Vinay Kumar thanked the Chief Minister for inaugurating the building. He added that the facility would provide considerable relief to the residents of remote areas by making essential healthcare services accessible.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Secretary (Health) Ashish Singhmar and Director of Health Services Dr Gopal Berry were present with the Chief Minister in Shimla. Deputy Commissioner, Sirmaur, Priyanka Verma, Superintendent of Police Nishchint Singh Negi and local leaders attended the inaugural ceremony at Nohradhar.

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