Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann to visit Palampur today

Shimla, August 30
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit Palampur today to give the fourth guarantee to the people of the state. “This time, the guarantee will be related to women welfare,” said AAP women wing president Nirmal Sharma here.
The duo had already given guarantees on education and health in their previous visits to the state. Nirmal said, “Both BJP and Congress have not done anything for women in the past 75 years of Himachal in existence. Now, women have made up their mind to vote for AAP in the coming Assembly elections.”
