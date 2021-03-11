Manish Sisodia, Bhagwant Mann to visit Shimla today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will visit Shimla tomorrow.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Surjeet Thakur said, “Sisodia and Mann are coming to give the guarantee of good governance to the people of the state. AAP gave the guarantee of good governance in Delhi and Punjab and delivered on its promises. Now, it is the turn of Himachal and Gujarat.”

#bhagwant mann #manish sisodia #Shimla