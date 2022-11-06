Sisodia: Vote for 'new-engine' govt in state

Palampur, November 5
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today urged the people of Himachal to give AAP a chance and make a “new-engine” government in the state this time.
Referring to the “double-engine government” motif of the BJP’s campaign, he said it took the state in the wrong direction and not towards good schools, good hospitals and jobs. “AAP is a new party in the state and people should give it a chance. The BJP is saying make a double-engine government. The Congress is saying the BJP is bad, make our government. This time do not make a double-engine, but a new-engine government.”
He alleged that the Congress was bluffing on the old pension scheme issue. “No state other than Punjab has implemented the old pension scheme,” he added.
Sisodia further said the people of the state had always changed government every five years “as no party did good work. They did not build good schools and hospitals, and made education expensive. They also did not make power cheap.”
