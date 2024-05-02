Sisters win 4 medals in State Karate championship

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 1

Two sisters from Chamba brought glory to the district by clinching four medals, including two golds, one silver and one bronze, at the State Karate Championship. The tournament, organised by State Karate Association, was held in Baijnath on April 27 and 28.

The event saw Tanishka Mahajan bagging the gold in the 59 kg category in Kumite and a bronze in Kata. Her sister Twinkle secured a gold in Kata and a silver in Kumite. The sisters, who have been honing their skills in karate for many years, have excelled in competitions at the district, state and national levels.

Their performance at the event earned them a spot in the upcoming All-India Championship to be held from May 8 to 12 in Dehradun, where they would be representing the state. Their achievements were lauded by the association, along with their coaches Kanchan Jamwal and Pawan Thakur.

