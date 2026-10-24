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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SIT formed to probe misappropriation, cheating cases against former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Gandhi

SIT formed to probe misappropriation, cheating cases against former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Gandhi

Sanjeev Gandhi, who served as the SSP of Shimla from January 23, 2023, to February 6, 2026, has been accused of misusing Rs 14.07 lakh in government funds allocated for the repair and maintenance of police buildings and quarters in Rampur and Shoghi

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:18 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Gandhi. File photo
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A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted by Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh to investigate allegations of misappropriation of government funds and cheating registered against former Shimla SSP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi.

The SIT has been constituted under the supervision of Mehar Panwar, Additional Superintendent of Police (City), Shimla. The team comprises Vivek Gautam, SHO, Police Station Sadar, Shimla; Ankush Thakur, SHO, Police Station West, Shimla; and Ambi Lal, Sub-Inspector, Special Cell, Shimla.

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According to the official order, the team has been tasked with conducting a thorough and impartial investigation into both FIRs registered against Gandhi. The SIT will also collect and scrutinise all relevant documentary, financial and digital evidence and ascertain the role of each person involved in the alleged offences.

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The SIT has been directed to ensure a timely and effective investigation, maintain proper coordination among its members and submit regular progress reports to the ASP.

The SIT also asked Gandhi to join the investigation. However, according to the SIT, Gandhi declined to appear, stating that he was busy. Officials have stated that efforts are underway to ensure his participation in the investigation.

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Gandhi, who served as the SSP of Shimla from January 23, 2023, to February 6, 2026, has been accused of misusing Rs 14.07 lakh in government funds allocated for the repair and maintenance of police buildings and quarters in Rampur and Shoghi. The funds were allegedly spent on renovating and maintaining his official residence in Shimla during his tenure as SSP.

He has also been booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.35 lakh in government funds, dishonestly receiving money, preparing and using forged documents, and defrauding a police constable posted at Police Lines, Kaithu, during his tenure as SSP in 2024 and 2025.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has refuted the allegations, claiming that he is being targeted because he had exposed alleged wrongdoings within the department in the past. He further alleged that irregularities had occurred in the purchase of equipment in the Traffic, Tourism and Railways (TTR) Department. He stated that, while serving as DIG, he had sought an audit of the purchases, but his request was turned down.

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