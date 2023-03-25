SIT given record of dissolved HPSSC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 24

Anupam Thakur, the officer on special duty (OSD) for the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), had reportedly supplied over 90% required record to the SIT of the Vigilance Department today.

The record was kept under tight security ever since the HPSSC was dissolved on February 21 by the government. The SIT was unable to access the record following the closure of the HPSSC building and delay in appointing of any responsible officer to procure that record and provide it to the investigating agency.

The record was procured in the presence of duty magistrate appointed to monitor the process, which is being videographed for legal purposes.

Thakur said almost 90% record desired by the SIT was given today, while the rest of it would be handed over tomorrow.