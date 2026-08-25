SIT probe into Gaggal airport land deals revealed 9 benami transactions: Himachal CM Sukhu

An investigation by a special investigation team into land transactions around the Gaggal airport in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district has revealed nine suspicious “benami” deals, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the Assembly on Tuesday.

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“Nine separate status reports have been submitted about these cases so far. During the probe, criminal cases have been registered with the vigilance department in four instances, while instructions have been issued to the respective deputy commissioners for further action in four other cases based on the SIT’s report,” Sukhu said.

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The Chief Minister said the cases identified during the SIT probe have been referred to the Deputy Commissioners for necessary action under Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, 1972.

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Sukhu also said that an individual’s political affiliation, position or influence would not be considered during the investigation because for the government, only facts, evidence and the law are paramount.

The government will not tolerate any compromise when it comes to the land of the poor, public funds or the interests of the state, he said.

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“Action will be taken against anyone who purchased land in violation of rules or attempted to secure undue compensation during government acquisition by registering property in their names through benami means,” Sukhu said.

The CM recalled that during the previous Assembly session, MLA Rakesh Kalia had raised the issue of land acquisition, land purchase and compensation for the affected persons for the expansion of the Gaggal airport.

It was alleged that certain individuals purchased land from poor and ordinary families at relatively low prices in the vicinity of the proposed airport area and the Gagret region to secure hefty compensation in the event of acquisition.

A question was also raised in the House whether legal provisions, including Section 118 of the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, had been duly complied with in these land transactions.

The CM said the government took the matter seriously and decided to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

The SIT was announced on February 17, and on February 18, the DGP constituted the four-member SIT headed by the Dharamshala DIG.

Taking a dig at the opposition, Sukhu said while some people engage in politics just by raising questions, his government believes in getting to the root of issues and taking action.