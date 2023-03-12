SIT registers another FIR in HPSSC paper leak case

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 11

A special investigation team (SIT) of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered another FIR in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case today.

4 persons named The latest FIR names four persons for allegedly tampering with the OMR sheets of candidates

The total number of accused in the case has now reached 13

The case relates to the exam for the selection of junior office assistants (IT) under post code-939. Some officials of the commission allegedly tampered with the OMR sheets of candidates to ensure that their names appeared on the merit list.

The exam for filling 295 vacancies in various departments under this post code was conducted in April 2022. The SIT has named four accused in its latest FIR.

The first case of paper leak came to light on December 23, 2022, when a tout was apprehended by the Vigilance Bureau along with a woman official of the commission. Later, her two sons and four other persons were also arrested. With the new FIR in the case, the total number of accused has reached 13.

Renu Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police of the Vigilance Bureau, said an FIR had been registered against four persons of the commission for allegedly tampering with the OMR sheets of candidates. The SIT would continue its probe and more arrests could be made in the case, she added.