SIT to get records of dissolved HPSSC

Hamirpur, March 22

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state Vigilance Department will soon get the required record of dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC). The government has instructed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to provide the requisite record of the commission to SIT as desired by it here today.

Anupam Thakur, OSD, said that he had received guidelines from the government to open the building of the erstwhile HPSSC and provide record to the Vigilance team. The district administration had appointed local Tehsildar Subhash Thakur as Duty Magistrate who would remain present at the commission building when it would be opened.

The commission was dissolved after a Vigilance team exposed a paper leak scam in the HPSSC on December 23, 2022. A woman officer posted as senior assistant, who was allegedly involved in the scam, her two sons and one tout, were apprehended and are still in judicial custody while other four arrested were released on bail. The OSD said the video-recording of retrieving of the record would be maintained. — OC

Another FIR

GK Shivakumar, DIG heading the SIT probing paper leak scam, said an FIR in the selection of post code 819 was registered at the Vigilance police station at Hamirpur on Wednesday and one person has been named in it.