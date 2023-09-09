SIT to probe death of 5 youth in Una road mishap

UNA, SEPTEMBER 8
DGP Sanjay Kundu today constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of five youth in a road accident on the intervening night of September 10 and 11 last year.
Rajan Jaswal, Amal, Vishal Chaudhary, aka Amandeep, Anup Singh and Simaran Jeet Singh were killed when their car met with an accident at Kuthar Khurd village near Una city. A few days ago, Kuldeep Jaswal, father of Rajan Jaswal, had alleged that his son had been murdered and the Una police were not conducting a proper inquiry.
DIG (Northern Range) Abhishek Dullar will lead the SIT while Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur and Commandant of 2nd IRB Khushal Sharma will be its members.
