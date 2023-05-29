SIT to probe death of Sirmaur teen

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

A three-member SIT has been formed to probe the case of a 17-year-old boy whose body was found near the Kasumpti police post yesterday.

The deceased, Abhishek of Sirmaur district, went missing under mysterious circumstances around a month ago.

The police have also been interrogating three teenagers, who allegedly were with the deceased before he went missing. They have also registered a case under Sections 302 and 363 of the IPC.

The family of the deceased protested outside the DC’s and SP’s offices in the city late last evening, alleging police negligence and murder.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi, said, “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, but we have formed an SIT to probe the case thoroughly.”