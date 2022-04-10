SIT to probe Manali woman's murder

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 9

DGP Sanjay Kundu constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police today to investigate a woman’s murder in Manali.

On April 7, a case was registered after the police had recovered the decomposed body of a woman wrapped in a sleeping bag at Chachoga in Manali.

The SIT comprises police officers like DIG, central range, Madhu Sudan, SP, Kullu, Gurdev Sharma, Commander, 3rd Battalion, Soumya Sambasivan and DSP, CID unit, Mandi, Sushant Sharma. The SIT will be headed by DIG Madhu Sudan.