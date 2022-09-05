SIT zeroes in on 3 gangsters involved in shooting outside Nalagarh court

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 5

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the firing incident which took place on last Monday outside the Nalagarh court to free an under trial, has zeroed in on three gangsters.

Vicky, Vakil and Pargat are believed to be involved in the incident.

The SIT comprising Assistant SP Amit Yadav and DSP Navdeep Singh, who visited Delhi on Saturday, interrogated the trio after their arrest by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

The DSP said the trio was under the custody of the Delhi Police till September 8.

The Delhi Police were already chasing the trio in various crimes executed in their area when the SIT shared with them information regarding the firing incident.

An under trial Ajay alias Sunny, a resident of Kuruskshetra, was arrested in a shootout case by the Nalagarh police on May 25. He had come to the Nalagarh court for a hearing. He is a member of the Davinder Bambiha group, who had also claimed responsibility for the firing incident aimed at freeing him.

Their attempt, however, was unsuccessful as they failed to convey Sunny about their plan and he took refuge in a washroom within the court premises during the firing incident.

