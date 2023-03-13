SIT zeroes in on HPSSC ex-Secy in paper leak case

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, March 12

A special investigation team of the Vigilance Department has reportedly zeroed in on Jitender Kanwar, a former Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), in the paper leak case.

The scam was exposed on December 23, 2022, when a state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau team arrested a woman officer of the commission, her son, a tout and a candidate. The SIT has so far registered four FIRs in the case. It has reportedly also found evidence of malpractice in some other tests conducted by the commission in the recent past. The state government had dissolved the HPSSC after the paper leak scam was unearthed.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said the government would not let the guilty to go scot-free and a foolproof mechanism would be developed to ensure that only meritorious candidates got selected for government jobs.

The SIT had sought permission from the government to prosecute the former Secretary of the commission, which was granted. Sources said some other employees of the commission could also be interrogated by the SIT.

Renu Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vigilance, said the investigation revolved around the office of the former Secretary of the commission and he was repeatedly questioned by the department.

She said, if required, he could be booked and arrested in the case. She said being the administrative head of the institute, his responsibility could not be overlooked.