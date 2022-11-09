Sitaram Yechury questions BJP's costly election campaign in Himachal

Shimla, November 8
CPM secretary general Sitaram Yechury has slammed the BJP for running an exorbitant election campaign at a time when 80 crore people in the country are surviving on free ration provided by the government.
“Where is the money coming from to keep your leaders air-borne all the time and hold endless roadshows and rallies? It’s for the people to decide what kind of political culture they want in the state and the country,” said Yechury here today.
He held the BJP responsible for the rising unemployment, obstructing the restoration of the old pension scheme, inflation and the plight of apple growers and farmers. Yechury urged the public to vote out the BJP and send the Left’s candidates to the Assembly.
“People have seen the performance of our lone MLA Rakesh Singha in the last Assembly. If more Left MLAs are there, more forcefully public-oriented issues will be raised and more people-friendly policies will be framed in the Assembly,” said Yechury.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...