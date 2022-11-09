Sitaram Yechury questions BJP's costly election campaign in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

CPM secretary general Sitaram Yechury has slammed the BJP for running an exorbitant election campaign at a time when 80 crore people in the country are surviving on free ration provided by the government.

“Where is the money coming from to keep your leaders air-borne all the time and hold endless roadshows and rallies? It’s for the people to decide what kind of political culture they want in the state and the country,” said Yechury here today.

He held the BJP responsible for the rising unemployment, obstructing the restoration of the old pension scheme, inflation and the plight of apple growers and farmers. Yechury urged the public to vote out the BJP and send the Left’s candidates to the Assembly.

“People have seen the performance of our lone MLA Rakesh Singha in the last Assembly. If more Left MLAs are there, more forcefully public-oriented issues will be raised and more people-friendly policies will be framed in the Assembly,” said Yechury.

