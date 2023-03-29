Six arrested in HPSSC multiple paper leak scam

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 28

Six more suspects have been arrested in a paper leak case of the dissolved Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) by a special investigation team (SIT). Five suspects, arrested yesterday, were sent to police remand by the district court here today.

Exposed on Dec 23, 2022 The paper leak scam was exposed by a team of the state Vigilance Department headed by ASP Renu Sharma on December 23, 2022. During investigation, it was found that there could be more suspects, who were involved in malpractices in the dissolved commission.

One woman arrested today in the case would be produced in the court tomorrow, said Rahul Nath, Superintendent of Police, Vigilance Department.

The suspects include three candidates, who allegedly used unfair means, to clear tests conducted by the dissolved commission, he said.

The five suspects produced by the SIT in the court today, include two sons of a woman officer posted as senior assistant in the dissolved commission, two candidates and one trader, who runs a shop near the HPSSC office. The court sent the five suspects to police remand till March 31.

The SIT suspected that unfair means were used in the selection of candidates of 18 competitive exams that were conducted by the commission.

So far, five FIRs have been registered in the multiple paper leak scam of the commission by the SIT.

The SIT has arrested over 14 suspects in the case. The Himachal Pradesh government has permitted SIT to prosecute former secretary of the dissolved commission.