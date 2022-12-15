Six Chamba taxpayers honoured

Chamba, December 14
Six taxpayers of Chamba district were honored by the state tax and excise department by giving them shawls, caps and mementos for paying taxes on the occasion of department’s 52nd foundation day on Tuesday.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Chamba Kunwar Shah Dev Katoch hoisted the flag on the occasion in the presence of all officers and employees of the department. The programme was organized to honour some selected taxpayers of the district.
Thereafter, Assistant Commissioner State Tax and Excise, Chamba Mahajan apprised the gathering about department’s contribution to the state exchequer.
