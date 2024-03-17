Six Congress MLAs, 3 Independents threaten to sue CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

The six disqualified Congress legislators and three Independents MLAs today said that they would file a defamation case against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for levelling baseless allegations against them.

In a statement issued here, they said that the Chief Minister would have to prove the allegations that he had been levelling against them. “The CM has said that we have cross as we had taken money but we will prove what all is being done to save the government,” they said.

The nine disqualified MLAs are Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala), Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Ravi Thakur (Lahaul-Spiti), Devender Bhuto (Kutlehar) and Chaitnaya Sharma (Gagret) and three Independents — Hoshiyar Singh (Dehra), KL Thakur (Nalagarh) and Ashish Sharma (Hamirpur).

