Six cops among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Tissa tribal area of Chamba district

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 11

Seven persons, including six Himachal police personnel, were killed and four injured seriously when the vehicle in which they were travelling rolled into a deep gorge and fell in the Baira river, a tributary of the Ravi in Tissa tribal area of Chamba district.

Sources said nine police personnel from the 2nd IRB from Sakoh near Dharamsala were going to join duty on border post of Chamba and Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir in Tissa region. They were travelling in a private taxi along with a civilian and driver of a vehicle. Eleven persons were travelling in the ill-fated vehicle when it met with the accident.

Chamba DC Apporv Devgan said those killed were six police personnel and driver of the vehicle. Those killed in the mishap are – Sub-Inspector Rakesh Gora, head constable Parveen Tandon, constables Kamaljeet, Sachin, Lakshaya and Abhishek and driver of vehicle Chandu Ram. Three injured police men — constables Rajinder, Sachin and Akshay — have been shifted to Chamba medical college, while one is undergoing treatment at Tissa hospital.

