Six-day police remand for rape, murder suspects

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 12

A local court remanded three persons in six-day police custody in connection with the rape and murder of a 55-year-old woman in Jogindernagar on October 9. The Juvenile Justice Board sent two minors involved in the case to a correction home in Una district.

Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan said the five suspects had gang-raped the victim and later strangulated her at Jogindernagar.

