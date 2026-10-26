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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Six decades later, Palampur varsity alumni return home

Six decades later, Palampur varsity alumni return home

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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The first batch of the College of Agriculture, who joined CSK HPKV, Palampur, in 1966, revisits the alma mater on Sunday.
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Members of the first batch of the College of Agriculture, who joined Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya (CSK HPKV), Palampur, in 1966, revisited their alma mater on Sunday to celebrate six decades of memories, friendships and professional achievements.

The alumni visited the College of Basic Sciences, marking a memorable reunion after 60 years. The occasion provided an opportunity to reconnect with former classmates, revisit their formative years and renew their association with the institution that shaped their professional journeys.

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The alumni included Dr SC Sharma, former Director of Research at CSK HPKV; Dr NR Kalia, former Senior Professor in Plant Breeding; Dr Ramesh Awasthi, former Chief Manager in the banking sector; Dr Ramesh, former Professor and Head at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan; Dr SC Rana, former Assistant General Manager; Dr Ravi Kant Sharma, former Head of the Department of Economics at CSK HPKV; Dr OC Kapoor, former Chief Scientist in Soil and Water Conservation; Dr Prakash Chand Katoch, former Deputy Director of Agriculture; and Shesh Ram Kapoor, former Deputy Director of Agriculture. Other alumni and members also attended the gathering.

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Welcoming the distinguished visitors, Dr Rajan Katoch, Dean of the College of Basic Sciences, described the reunion as a proud moment for the university. He acknowledged the alumni’s contributions to their respective professions and said the institution’s growth and reputation reflected the dedication of generations of students, teachers, scientists and administrators.

He said the alumni had brought distinction to their alma mater through their contributions to agricultural research, education, banking and administration. Their return after six decades demonstrated the enduring emotional bond between an educational institution and its former students.

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Dr Katoch added that such reunions helped preserve institutional heritage and inspire current students. The alumni’s professional journeys and achievements highlighted the important role of higher education in nurturing capable professionals and responsible citizens.

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