Six honoured in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 9

Thakur Ved Ram Memorial Social, Cultural Environment and Welfare Society honoured six dignitaries for their commendable work in various fields.

Manoj Thakur of Solan, special correspondent, Live Time TV, and Subhash Thakur of Mandi, chief editor of Amar Jwala weekly, were awarded for their services in the media. Amar Dhiman was decorated with Thakur Ved Ram Lok Sanskriti Samman for promoting folk art and culture. Prayas Foundation of Bhuntar was honoured with Thakur Ved Ram Samajik Kalyan Sanstha state award. Raveena Khatri of Manali has been given the state award for emerging talent in society uplift. Boxing champ Ekta Thakur of Bajaura was rewarded with the Khel Sansar Emerging Talent award.