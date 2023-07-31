Six injured as fire breaks out at multi-storey building

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 30

Six people, including three minor children, suffered injuries while six two-wheelers parked in a multi-storey building at Ambota village in Parwanoo were burnt after the building caught fire around 2.30 am last night.

A water tanker parked nearby was used to douse the fire before the arrival of the fire tender.

Industrial workers resided in the building.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan confirmed that a multi-storey building had caught fire last night at Ambota village. Though the preliminary probe pointed towards short-circuit as the reason behind the fire, the exact cause was yet to be ascertained.

Further probe in the matter is underway and no foul play is suspected.

The wiring and power metres in the building were also damaged in the fire.

To escape the flames, six people — Raghu, his wife Mira and minor children Tanuj and Tanya, and a woman, Saloni, along with her minor son Pritam — jumped off the fourth floor of the building.

They were rushed to ESI Hospital for treatment, where Raghu, Mira, Tanya and Pritam were referred to higher medical institutes in Chandigarh as they suffered serious injuries.

