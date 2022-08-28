Six-member Central team in Himachal to assess rain damage

Shimla, August 27
With the hill state witnessing a heavy loss of life and property due to rain-related incidents this year, a six-member Central team will begin its state visit from tomorrow to assess the damage.
The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), headed by Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, will assess the damage caused by natural calamities – cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides — during the ongoing monsoon season.
As per official data, 276 persons died and 508 injured in the hill state due to rain-related incidents since June 29 this year. The state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 1,732.58 crore, the highest in the past five years.
The team will be divided into two groups. While the first group will visit Kangra and Chamba districts, the second will tour Kullu and Mandi districts on August 28 and 29. A debriefing meeting with state-level officers will be held in Shimla on August 30.
