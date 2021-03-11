Six-member SIT to probe Majra incident

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 19

A six-member SIT has been constituted to probe the incident, which led to communal tension at Majra village in Paonta Sahib subdivision of Sirmaur on Tuesday night.

IGP (South range) Himanshu Mishra said the SIT, headed by Inspector Vijay Raghuvanshi, had been constituted. Two persons had been detained for rioting, assault, obstructing public servants when suppressing riots, mischief and criminal conspiracy against the rioters.

Mishra said the deployment of 200 policemen would continue as precaution for some more days. The DGP would also visit the area tomorrow to review the situation.