Six months on, Kullu hospital gets radiologist

Kullu, April 2
Kullu Regional Hospital got a radiologist yesterday. Both posts of radiologist had been vacant for the past six months. Medical Superintendent Dr Naresh Chand said Radiologist Dr Padam Negi joined the hospital and ultrasound of eight patients was conducted yesterday. One post of radiologist was still vacant, he added. “Ultrasonologist Dr Suresh is providing ultrasound facilities in cases of antenatal care,” he added. The ultrasound facility for antenatal care recommenced on January 28.
