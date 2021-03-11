Six new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 31
Six Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 285,059. However, there was no death due to the virus.
The number of active cases rose to 47. Two cases were recorded in Kangra district and one each in Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan and Una districts.
