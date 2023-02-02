Six parking facilities planned in Shimla to ease congestion

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 1

To ease parking problem in the city, the Municipal Corporation of Shimla has decided to come up with six parking projects which, once completed, will accommodate more than 1,800 vehicles.

Out of these six projects, construction work has already started on a few of them. SMC officials have been conducting regular meetings to review the progress made on the ongoing projects and expedite the process to start work on the other parking projects.

Three parking facilities would come up near the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital near Auckland Tunnel. The facility will have the capacity to accommodate 200 vehicles, near entrance of the hospital with capacity of 300 vehicles and opposite Manchanda shop area with capacity of 750 vehicles.

“In the absence of proper parking facility near the IGMC, patients and those accompanying them have to face a lot of inconvenience. Now with three parking facilities coming up near the hospital, many would be benefitted,” said an MC official.

As part of the Smart City project, the SMC would also construct another parking facility near the old Bus Stand area with capacity of 250 vehicles. One parking lot each at Kasumpti and Vikasnagar areas would also come up with capacity of 200 and 150 vehicles, respectively.

Apart from this, work on 40 small parking facilities out of a total of 60 has been completed. These facilities can accommodate 15-20 vehicles each.

Ashish Kohli, SMC Commissioner said, “Apart from the major projects, we have been constructing parking facilities wherever we find suitable place. We have been regularly conducting review meetings to take stock of the work completed so far and taking measures to expedite the work. After completion, these projects would ease the parking problem. Besides, de-congest the city roads.”

#Shimla