Six stranded pilgrims rescued in Chamba

Chamba, September 11
Six pilgrims, who got stranded while on way to Lamdal holy lake from Kareri in Chamba district, were rescued here today.
The DC Apoorv Devgan said the administration received information that six pilgrims were stranded at Darkund on the walkway from Kareri to Lamdal.
A team led by Guwar patwar circle patwari Ranjit Singh and comprising Brehi gram panchayat up-pradhan Chain Lal, revenue officials and local youths was formed and sent for the rescue, the DC said.
Following arduous efforts by the team, the pilgrims were rescued and brought back to a safe place, the DC said. Later, they left for their destination, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...