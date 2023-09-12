Six stranded pilgrims rescued in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 11

Six pilgrims, who got stranded while on way to Lamdal holy lake from Kareri in Chamba district, were rescued here today.

The DC Apoorv Devgan said the administration received information that six pilgrims were stranded at Darkund on the walkway from Kareri to Lamdal.

A team led by Guwar patwar circle patwari Ranjit Singh and comprising Brehi gram panchayat up-pradhan Chain Lal, revenue officials and local youths was formed and sent for the rescue, the DC said.

Following arduous efforts by the team, the pilgrims were rescued and brought back to a safe place, the DC said. Later, they left for their destination, he added.

#Chamba