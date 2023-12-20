Six-year extension for doctors in four new medical colleges in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 19

With a view to addressing shortage of senior faculty in four new medical colleges in Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur and Mandi, the government has decided to offer extension to professors and associate professors up to 68 years of age in their respective colleges. The retirement age for faculty in medical colleges is fixed at 62 in the state.

Not in favour Even as the government is pushing up the retirement age, a section of doctors is demanding that retirement age be reduced from 62 to 58 years.

A month back, the Teachers Association of Medical College Kangra, Tanda, wrote to the government to reduce the retirement age back to 58, citing adverse effect on health.

The faculty members opting for extension will also be eligible to hold administrative positions like Principal, Vice-Principal and head of the department. Besides, these doctors would be eligible for re-employment after superannuation on case to case basis, but they will not hold any administrative position when re-employed.

The notification says that if the faculty is not available for extension/reemployment in the new medical colleges, professors and associates professors Shimla and Tanda medical colleges and AIMSS Chamiyana could also be given extension in these colleges up to 68 years of age on the fulfilment of certain conditions. For availing the extension, they would need to get posted in these colleges before superannuation.

